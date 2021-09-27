Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 76.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MPWR. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 145,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,468,000 after buying an additional 18,195 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,557,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 41,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,522,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 258,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,658,000 after buying an additional 33,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MPWR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $445.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.56.

MPWR stock opened at $517.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 123.61, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $469.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $394.51. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $255.10 and a one year high of $521.67.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.77, for a total value of $726,114.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,828,535.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,401 shares of company stock worth $32,305,669. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

