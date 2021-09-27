Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.74 Million

Equities research analysts expect Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) to report sales of $12.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.30 million. Monroe Capital posted sales of $13.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full year sales of $51.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.41 million to $52.59 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $55.05 million, with estimates ranging from $52.25 million to $57.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 82.79%. The firm had revenue of $12.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.75 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MRCC shares. TheStreet lowered Monroe Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $82,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Fiduciary Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital in the first quarter valued at $159,000. 20.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $10.17 on Monday. Monroe Capital has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $11.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.10 million, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 6.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.03%.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

