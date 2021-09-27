Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Receives $39.06 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.06.

MEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Montrose Environmental Group stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.41. 199,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,574. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 0.80. Montrose Environmental Group has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $68.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $136.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.95 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Allan Dicks sold 819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $49,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,480,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 18,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,021,790.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 327,878 shares of company stock valued at $19,634,123. Corporate insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEG. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 146,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,371,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. 71.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

