Morgan Stanley Lowers Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target to $100.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its target price dropped by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.75.

QTWO stock opened at $87.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Q2 has a 52 week low of $76.90 and a 52 week high of $148.56.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $123.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Q2 will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 48,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $4,360,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,296,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,652 shares in the company, valued at $21,298,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Q2 by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Q2 by 1.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Q2 by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Q2 by 3.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Q2 by 4.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

