mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Trading Down 29.6% Over Last Week (MTA)

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a total market cap of $9.64 million and $3.28 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded down 29.6% against the dollar. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001307 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00054908 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.24 or 0.00122750 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00011702 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00043310 BTC.

About mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

