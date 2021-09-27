Mutual Advisors LLC Has $677,000 Position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,620 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares during the period. 36.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.29, for a total transaction of $57,234.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,745,745.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Bolger sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $85,447.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,384 shares of company stock worth $505,630 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $85.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.48. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $189.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.34 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 54.24%. Fulgent Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 789.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLGT. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fulgent Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.