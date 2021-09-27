Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 405 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

USRT stock opened at $60.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.12. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $63.55.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.