Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 885 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.7% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 17.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.0% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 16.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.05.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $349.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $214.83 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $364.37 and its 200-day moving average is $364.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

