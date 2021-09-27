Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) will announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.58). Myovant Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.75) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($1.85). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($0.41). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $41.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.19 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

In related news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,777 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $60,399.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 84,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,845,035.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 730,601 shares of company stock worth $16,713,133 and have sold 32,709 shares worth $759,981. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,269,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,976,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,239,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,826,000 after purchasing an additional 140,967 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1,137.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,302 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,054,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,290,000 after purchasing an additional 597,216 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,058,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,096,000 after purchasing an additional 102,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

MYOV traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.00. 10,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,499. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.67. Myovant Sciences has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $30.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.87.

Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

