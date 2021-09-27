Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Sets New 1-Year High at $38.55

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.55 and last traded at $38.55, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nabtesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Nabtesco alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Nabtesco Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motion control technology based products. It operates through the following segments: Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Others. The Component Solutions segment handles the design, manufacture, sale, maintenance and repair of industrial robot parts and equipment for construction machinery.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Nabtesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabtesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.