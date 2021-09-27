National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Stake Boosted by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 157.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,414 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $8,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIZZ. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 5,466.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in National Beverage by 79.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in National Beverage by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. 26.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of National Beverage stock opened at $51.96 on Monday. National Beverage Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $98.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.68.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. National Beverage had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $311.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

