National Research Co. (NRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on October 15th

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

National Research has decreased its dividend payment by 47.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NRC traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $45.45. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,220. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.41 and a 200-day moving average of $49.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 0.62. National Research has a 12-month low of $42.41 and a 12-month high of $59.20.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.43 million during the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 53.15% and a net margin of 25.66%.

In other National Research news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $44,240.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in National Research stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of National Research worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

