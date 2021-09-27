Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.45

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.45 and last traded at $6.45, with a volume of 1254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.63.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NAUT shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.70.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.12). As a group, analysts anticipate that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Anna Mowry acquired 17,500 shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $134,925.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain bought 11,709 shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $90,276.39. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 335,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,588,038.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 47,777 shares of company stock valued at $367,204.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAUT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Skye Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

