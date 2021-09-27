Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Holdings Lowered by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,177 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nelnet by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,358,343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $98,807,000 after buying an additional 98,135 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 1,251.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 97,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 89,998 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,814,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $136,469,000 after purchasing an additional 88,421 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 42,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,955,000 after purchasing an additional 27,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NNI opened at $79.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 73.42 and a quick ratio of 73.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.93. Nelnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.69 and a 12 month high of $81.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.67.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.56. Nelnet had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $303.09 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st.

In other news, insider William J. Munn sold 1,927 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total value of $154,063.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $369,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,641 shares in the company, valued at $10,107,334.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,927 shares of company stock worth $3,878,464. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

