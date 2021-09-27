Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA) Director Acquires C$22,000.00 in Stock

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA) Director Dario Meli bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$22,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 363,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$199,650.
Dario Meli also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 17th, Dario Meli bought 33,000 shares of Neptune Digital Assets stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$19,800.00.
Shares of CVE NDA traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$0.51. 127,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,750. The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.70 million and a P/E ratio of -16.36. Neptune Digital Assets Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.25 and a 52-week high of C$2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 39.90 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.57.
About Neptune Digital Assets
Neptune Digital Assets Corp. stakes various digital currencies and invests in blockchain technologies in Canada. It invests in Bitcoin mining, tokens, proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance, and associated blockchain technologies. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?
Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Digital Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Digital Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.