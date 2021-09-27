Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA) Director Acquires C$22,000.00 in Stock

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA) Director Dario Meli bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$22,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 363,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$199,650.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Dario Meli bought 33,000 shares of Neptune Digital Assets stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$19,800.00.

Shares of CVE NDA traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$0.51. 127,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,750. The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.70 million and a P/E ratio of -16.36. Neptune Digital Assets Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.25 and a 52-week high of C$2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 39.90 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.57.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a C$1.00 target price on shares of Neptune Digital Assets and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

About Neptune Digital Assets

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. stakes various digital currencies and invests in blockchain technologies in Canada. It invests in Bitcoin mining, tokens, proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance, and associated blockchain technologies. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

