NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,164 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 39,741 shares during the quarter. NetApp accounts for approximately 0.9% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned about 0.20% of NetApp worth $36,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in NetApp by 208.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 140,253 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after acquiring an additional 94,809 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 768,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $62,889,000 after acquiring an additional 58,216 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 176,527 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,828,000 after acquiring an additional 93,755 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 63,291 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 384,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,912,000 after acquiring an additional 19,713 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTAP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NetApp from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Fox-Davies Capital cut NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.57.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.93. 13,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,979. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.86. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.09 and a 1-year high of $93.79. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $370,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,331,278.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.