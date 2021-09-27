Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NBW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on October 15th

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 14.0% over the last three years.

NBW stock opened at $14.64 on Monday. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $15.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,940 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.

