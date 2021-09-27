Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) is Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Newmont accounts for about 1.2% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $10,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,530,797,000 after buying an additional 253,225 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 18.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 102,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 16,255 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.8% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 148,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 20.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 23,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 311.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 48,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 36,681 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEM stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.27. 163,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,531,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.03. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $53.52 and a 52-week high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEM. UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James set a $82.00 target price on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.63.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 2,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $179,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,567. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

