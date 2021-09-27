Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Receives $9.83 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.83.

NEXA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.20 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

NYSE:NEXA traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,511. The company has a market cap of $969.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.65. Nexa Resources has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $12.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average is $9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $686.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.93 million. Nexa Resources had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 12.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nexa Resources will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Nexa Resources in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Nexa Resources in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nexa Resources in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Nexa Resources in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nexa Resources in the first quarter worth about $147,000. 7.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

