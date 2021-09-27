NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) versus Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Financial Survey

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) and Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for NextPlay Technologies and Daseke, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextPlay Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Daseke 0 1 3 0 2.75

NextPlay Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 114.29%. Daseke has a consensus target price of $10.17, suggesting a potential upside of 16.06%. Given NextPlay Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NextPlay Technologies is more favorable than Daseke.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NextPlay Technologies and Daseke’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextPlay Technologies $50,000.00 2,438.80 -$16.51 million N/A N/A Daseke $1.45 billion 0.38 $4.10 million $0.52 16.85

Daseke has higher revenue and earnings than NextPlay Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares NextPlay Technologies and Daseke’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextPlay Technologies -42,526.13% -135.92% -74.76% Daseke 3.52% 90.83% 6.25%

Volatility and Risk

NextPlay Technologies has a beta of 2.59, suggesting that its stock price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daseke has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.5% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.8% of Daseke shares are held by institutional investors. 27.2% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.2% of Daseke shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Daseke beats NextPlay Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

NextPlay Technologies Company Profile

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. provides digital advertising services. It operates as a technology solutions company, which offers gaming, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV and travel booking services to consumers and corporations within a growing worldwide digital ecosystem. The company was is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc. engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers. The Specialized Solutions segment focuses on transportation and logistics solutions that include super heavy haul, high-value customized, over-dimensional, commercial glass and high-security cargo solutions. The company was founded by Don R. Daseke in November 2008 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

