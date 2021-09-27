NFI Group Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.66 (OTCMKTS:NFYEF)

NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.6628 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.

NFYEF stock opened at $19.00 on Monday. NFI Group has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $25.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day moving average of $22.37.

Get NFI Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NFYEF. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. CIBC cut their price target on NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of NFI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

NFI Group, Inc engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.