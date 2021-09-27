NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from NFI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

TSE NFI opened at C$23.99 on Monday. NFI Group has a 52 week low of C$14.97 and a 52 week high of C$32.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -179.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$27.88.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC cut their price objective on NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded NFI Group to a “sell” rating and set a C$22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. National Bank Financial downgraded NFI Group from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NFI Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$31.80.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

