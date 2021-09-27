Ninety One North America Inc. Lowers Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Ninety One North America Inc. lessened its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,362 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,068 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,771 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.27.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $52.23 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. General Motors has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $64.30. The stock has a market cap of $75.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. Analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

