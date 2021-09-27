Ninety One UK Ltd Cuts Holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,805,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 723,689 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 1.03% of B2Gold worth $45,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BTG. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,470,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,864,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,597,000 after acquiring an additional 222,200 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in B2Gold by 160.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 21,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in B2Gold in the second quarter worth about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BTG shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James set a $7.00 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.20.

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $3.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. B2Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $362.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.93 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 17.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.18%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.65%.

B2Gold Profile

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

