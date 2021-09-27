Ninety One UK Ltd Cuts Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Ninety One UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,315 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.25% of Northern Trust worth $61,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the first quarter worth about $206,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Northern Trust by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $109.33 on Monday. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $123.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.09.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In other news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $5,785,036.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

