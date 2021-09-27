Ninety One UK Ltd Purchases 8,554 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $24,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 2,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LMT opened at $349.52 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $396.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $358.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.96. The company has a market cap of $96.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 41.87%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $401.03.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

