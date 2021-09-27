Ninety One UK Ltd Trims Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 338,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Anthem were worth $129,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Anthem by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,037,000 after buying an additional 956,173 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Anthem by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,842,000 after buying an additional 715,968 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter worth about $187,713,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its position in Anthem by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,163,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,720,000 after purchasing an additional 392,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Anthem by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 646,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,883,000 after purchasing an additional 335,963 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem stock opened at $381.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $377.40 and a 200 day moving average of $378.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.20 and a 12-month high of $406.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.11%.

ANTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.90.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

