Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Sold by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Nomad Foods worth $3,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 476.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 46.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the second quarter worth $85,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the first quarter worth $145,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 12.2% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NOMD opened at $28.06 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1-year low of $22.44 and a 1-year high of $31.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.71.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NOMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

