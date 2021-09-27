Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.
Shares of NSR stock opened at C$8.32 on Monday. Nomad Royalty has a 1-year low of C$7.34 and a 1-year high of C$16.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$471.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.57.
Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$5.64 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nomad Royalty will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.
About Nomad Royalty
Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.
