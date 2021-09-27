Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of NSR stock opened at C$8.32 on Monday. Nomad Royalty has a 1-year low of C$7.34 and a 1-year high of C$16.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$471.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.57.

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$5.64 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nomad Royalty will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

NSR has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Nomad Royalty from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Nomad Royalty from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Nomad Royalty to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outpeform” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

About Nomad Royalty

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

