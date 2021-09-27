Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $272.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 22,688.9% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,463,908 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,900,000 after buying an additional 3,448,708 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $373,567,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,619,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 82.0% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,037,832 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $278,679,000 after buying an additional 467,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $86,258,000. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC opened at $245.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $255.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $196.15 and a 12-month high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

