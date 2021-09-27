NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €34.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NOEJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on NORMA Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on NORMA Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €43.63 ($51.32).

ETR:NOEJ opened at €36.32 ($42.73) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €42.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of €43.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.23. NORMA Group has a 1 year low of €25.26 ($29.72) and a 1 year high of €49.36 ($58.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.72.

About NORMA Group

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

