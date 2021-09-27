NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €34.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NOEJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on NORMA Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on NORMA Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €43.63 ($51.32).

ETR:NOEJ opened at €36.32 ($42.73) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €42.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of €43.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.23. NORMA Group has a 1 year low of €25.26 ($29.72) and a 1 year high of €49.36 ($58.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.72.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

