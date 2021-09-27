Norsk Hydro ASA’s (NHYDY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
NHYDY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.50.
Norsk Hydro ASA stock opened at $7.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.61. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. Norsk Hydro ASA has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.89.
Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile
Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.
Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?
Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.