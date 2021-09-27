Norsk Hydro ASA’s (NHYDY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NHYDY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Norsk Hydro ASA stock opened at $7.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.61. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. Norsk Hydro ASA has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.89.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 7.56%. On average, analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

