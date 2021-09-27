NovaGold Resources (NG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). On average, analysts expect NovaGold Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NG opened at $6.67 on Monday. NovaGold Resources has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $12.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.64 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.11. The company has a quick ratio of 85.40, a current ratio of 85.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

In other NovaGold Resources news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 25,089 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $203,471.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,968.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 29.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NovaGold Resources stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 126.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,152,769 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 643,099 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.35% of NovaGold Resources worth $9,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

