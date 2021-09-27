Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,795,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,194,791 shares during the quarter. Nutrien comprises about 0.8% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 1.19% of Nutrien worth $411,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Nutrien by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its stake in Nutrien by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

NTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.46.

NYSE NTR traded up $1.19 on Monday, reaching $66.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,035. The firm has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.60. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $37.51 and a 52 week high of $65.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.22%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.