Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Nuwellis in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Nuwellis stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.95. Nuwellis has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $12.57.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.51 million for the quarter. Nuwellis had a negative net margin of 206.57% and a negative return on equity of 74.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nuwellis will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nuwellis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Nuwellis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuwellis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Nuwellis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nuwellis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.

