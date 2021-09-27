NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Receives $222.31 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $222.31.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Truist boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ NXPI traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $216.69. 1,069,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,972,480. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $121.90 and a fifty-two week high of $228.72.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 10.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.19%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total value of $1,040,668.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,838,692.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 25,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $5,822,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,230,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,305 shares of company stock worth $40,960,161. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

