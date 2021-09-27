Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 20,991 shares.The stock last traded at $30.05 and had previously closed at $30.66.

NYXH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.23.

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

