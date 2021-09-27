O Dell Group LLC Has $5.74 Million Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of O Dell Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 225.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 233,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,970,000 after buying an additional 161,695 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 151.2% in the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 280,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,348,000 after buying an additional 168,598 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 60,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,002,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 77,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after buying an additional 15,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $115.71 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.78 and a 1-year high of $122.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.19 and its 200-day moving average is $115.48.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

