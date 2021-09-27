O Dell Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

O Dell Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 778,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,019,000 after acquiring an additional 13,816 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 474,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $280,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 33.9% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 281,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,648,000 after acquiring an additional 71,260 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $137.99 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $100.68 and a 1-year high of $142.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.60.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

