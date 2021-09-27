O Dell Group LLC Makes New $259,000 Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 177 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, August 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Shopify from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Shopify from $1,675.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,635.53.

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,444.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,512.79 and a 200 day moving average of $1,339.22. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $875.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,650.00. The firm has a market cap of $180.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

