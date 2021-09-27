O Dell Group LLC Purchases 977 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

O Dell Group LLC increased its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 977 shares during the quarter. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KR. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in The Kroger by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Kroger in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in The Kroger by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in The Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $778,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,428 shares of company stock worth $855,251 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $39.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $47.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. raised their target price on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

