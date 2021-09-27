OFG Bancorp (OFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

OFG Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 16.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. OFG Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 11.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect OFG Bancorp to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

OFG Bancorp stock opened at $24.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.18. OFG Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $25.52.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $134.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.80 million. Equities analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OFG Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,212 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of OFG Bancorp worth $4,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.