Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)’s stock price fell 7.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.82 and last traded at $22.82. 10,561 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 272,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.66.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OLK. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olink Holding AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.54.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $17.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Olink Holding AB will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLK. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 484.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth about $32,000. CNA Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth about $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

