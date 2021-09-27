Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $36.31 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) will announce sales of $36.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for OLO’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.35 million and the lowest is $36.28 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OLO will report full-year sales of $145.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $145.15 million to $145.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $185.83 million, with estimates ranging from $179.01 million to $191.11 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover OLO.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.17 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OLO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In other OLO news, insider Deanne Rhynard sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $501,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,105. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew J. Murray sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $838,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,575 shares of company stock worth $2,704,520.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLO. Raine Capital LLC bought a new stake in OLO in the 1st quarter valued at about $903,077,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in OLO by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,353,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,369,000 after buying an additional 223,621 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in OLO by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,227,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,304,000 after buying an additional 963,591 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in OLO in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,686,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in OLO in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,180,000. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OLO traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.85. 7,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,636. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.34. OLO has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $49.00.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

