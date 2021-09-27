Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Scotiabank

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OHI. Capital One Financial lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $30.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.07. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $28.08 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $133,647,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,758,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,425,000 after buying an additional 1,644,879 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 659.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,461,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,041,000 after buying an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,373,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 74.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,358,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

