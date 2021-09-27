OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Receives Buy Rating from Barrington Research

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 59.57% from the stock’s previous close.
OPK has been the subject of several other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Friday.
OPK stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.76. 82,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,367,590. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. OPKO Health has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $6.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.91.
In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $369,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 27.56% of the company’s stock.
About OPKO Health
OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.
Featured Article: QQQ ETF
Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.