OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Receives Buy Rating from Barrington Research

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 59.57% from the stock’s previous close.

OPK has been the subject of several other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Friday.

OPK stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.76. 82,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,367,590. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. OPKO Health has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $6.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.91.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). OPKO Health had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OPKO Health will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $369,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 27.56% of the company’s stock.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

