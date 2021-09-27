Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Acquired by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,790,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,872 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $39,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 26.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,702,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,819 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 1.1% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 6,369,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,003,000 after acquiring an additional 67,730 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 49.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,257,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,169 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 179.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,640,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 81.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,585,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,132,000 after acquiring an additional 710,049 shares in the last quarter. 57.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $24.51 on Monday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $28.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 90.78 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $860.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Option Care Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $247,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $419,175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OPCH. TheStreet raised Option Care Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.56.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

