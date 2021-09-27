Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0437 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Osisko Gold Royalties has increased its dividend payment by 5.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Osisko Gold Royalties has a payout ratio of 47.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Osisko Gold Royalties to earn $0.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

OR opened at $11.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 188.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.60 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 4.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,860 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $6,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 52.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC upped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.07.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

