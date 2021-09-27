Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.13 Million

Brokerages forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) will post sales of $25.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.50 million and the lowest is $24.42 million. Outset Medical posted sales of $13.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full-year sales of $99.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $99.60 million to $99.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $140.68 million, with estimates ranging from $121.43 million to $151.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Outset Medical.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen started coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

In related news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $2,093,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,158 shares in the company, valued at $12,960,531.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Nabeel Ahmed bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.13 per share, for a total transaction of $37,130.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,967.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 105,131 shares of company stock worth $5,250,665 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Outset Medical by 314.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,099 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 479.8% during the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,012,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,087 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 185.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,768 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 154.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,152,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 202.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,251,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,548,000 after purchasing an additional 837,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Outset Medical stock opened at $51.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.46. Outset Medical has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $66.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.64 and a quick ratio of 11.82.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

