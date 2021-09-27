P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Decreases Stake in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP lowered its position in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP’s holdings in Bright Lights Acquisition were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Anqa Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bright Lights Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.70. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,374. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.73. Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

